Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 begins today with new questline, winter-themed items, Spider-Man skins, and more

With most of the Fortnite Chapter Three island covered in snow, a big holiday-themed winter event was destined to happen. That event is finally here in Winterfest 2021, with a ton of new content to explore.

It wouldn’t be the holidays without gifts and Fortnite players can open a new gift from the Cozy Lodge once a day. Once a day, click on the Winterfest icon on the top right of the battle royale home page, then go into the Lodge and select a gift. There’s even a gift inspired by The Matrix film that contains a Sentinel glider. Don’t forget to get close to the Yule Log to get some free experience, too.

The Lodge gifts contain “two Outfits, two Pickaxes, two Wraps, as well as a Glider, Contrail, Emote, Lobby Track, Loading Screen, Emoticon, Spray, and Banner,” according to the official blog post from Epic Games. Players can also acquire Krisabelle after unlocking six presents, as well as Polar Peely after his gift thaws out of ice.

Image via Epic Games

Players will have access to a new questline, featuring a new quest that unlocks daily and rewards 25,000 experience. The first requires you to visit the previously mentioned Yule Log in the Cozy Lodge. Completing multiple Winterfest quests will earn you the Snowmando Board Glider after seven and the Frosty Back Bling after 10.

Winter-themed items have also been added back into the mix, including the slippery Chiller grenades, the explosive Snowball launchers, the Sneaky Snowman disguise, and expanding deployable Holiday presents.

Skins from the Spider-Man: No Way Home film are coming as well and will be available to purchase from the store beginning on Dec. 16 at 6pm CT.

The Winterfest event runs from now, Dec. 16, all the way until 8am CT on Jan. 6, 2022.