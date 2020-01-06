Today is the final day to collect all Fortnite Winterfest presents

Fortnite began celebrating the winter holidays with Winterfest on Dec. 18, giving players a daily present and challenge for over two weeks.

Fans had a few days to collect their presents and challenges, but today, Jan. 6, is the final day before players lose them forever.

Players have to visit the Winterfest Lodge to open presents and collect challenges. The Lodge can be accessed through the main battle royale lobby by selecting the second option on the top menu bar or the snowflake.

Screengrab via Epic Games

To open the first batch of presents, players must interact with the pile of gifts on the left side of the lodge.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once players are zoomed in on the wrapped presents, select an unwrapped gift to open. Here’s a list of all the possible items to unwrap in Winterfest 2019.

Screengrab via Epic Games

There are some hidden gifts behind the Crackshot sitting in the red chair, so click on the tree, the blue present with a bow, and gray present for extra goodies. The last present to collect can be found by interacting with the fireplace, right below the holiday stocking.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players can unlock all of the Winterfest challenges by interacting with their holiday stocking, which is conveniently located in the center of the room. If you haven’t collected any challenges until today, all 16 will unlock.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Here’s the full list of challenges for Winterfest 2019:

All the Winterfest challenges will reward players with exclusive cosmetics, loading screens, weapon wraps, and more.

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2019 challenges will be deactivated on Jan. 7 at 8am CT, so make sure you complete them all before they expire.