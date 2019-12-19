Where to find all campfire locations for Fortnite’s Winterfest

The holiday season officially kicked off for Fortnite fans yesterday with Winterfest, where players can earn daily rewards and complete missions.

For the second day of Winterfest, players are tasked with finding and stoking a campfire across the Fortnite Chapter 2 island. This challenge should be rather easy since players only need to stoke one campfire. There are a total of five campfires, giving players plenty of opportunities to complete the task.

Players will need to first light the campfire by interacting with it like normal campfires. But to complete the challenge, fans will have to stoke the campfire that they lit. This can be accomplished by using 30 wood and pressing the interact button.

Once the fire is successfully stoked, the campfire will briefly grow in size to show players that they completed the action. As soon as the match has concluded, the challenge will be completed and will reward players for their hard work.

Fans will be able to enjoy Winterfest until the event wraps up on Jan 2., but players can collect their presents and challenges until Jan. 7.

Be sure to come back tomorrow for another daily challenge for Winterfest.