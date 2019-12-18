Winterfest has arrived for Fortnite Chapter 2

We’ve officially entered the holiday season in Fortnite. The 2019 Winterfest event kicked off today.

Winterfest 2019 is an upgraded version of last year’s 14 Days of Fortnite Christmas event where players could earn exclusive rewards.

Starting today, Fortnite fans can enter the Winterfest Lodge to visit their Christmas tree, view presents, and unlock event cosmetics.

Fortnite on Twitter ‘Tis the freez-on! Welcome to #FortniteWinterfest. Throughout the holiday season, we’re getting festive with free giveaways, new Challenges, and more. Read more on our blog: https://t.co/9CcqMjiIV5 https://t.co/SDsYyUKYog

Players will be able to unwrap one present every 24 hours. Just in case fans aren’t around for the entire event, presents can be unwrapped until Jan. 7.

Each day, there will also be a challenge for players to complete. The first challenge of Winterfest tasks players to search their Holiday Stockings in the Winterfest cabin.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter The first challenge for Winterfest!

Players will be able to locate their stocking inside the lodge, sitting above the fireplace.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once the stocking is opened, a new challenge will unlock for players to complete.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Be sure to check in every day to see what the daily present will be.