Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2019 present rewards

Winter officially began in Fortnite today when Winterfest kicked off, bringing 14 days of rewards and presents to the game.
Every 24 hours, there will be a new weapon or item that will be unvaulted along with one returning LTM mode to join the rotation until the event concludes on Jan. 2.
Players will be able to complete daily challenges to earn Winterfest 2019 rewards, meaning that the holiday season won’t be short on Fortnite content.
Fans can head to the Winterfest lodge to open presents with one becoming available every 24 hours. To make opening gifts even more exciting, players can shake a present to try and figure out what’s inside.
Epic Games revealed that there are two skins, two gliders, two pickaxes, two weapon wraps, and one emote in the presents.
Thanks to players from the community, we now know every reward available through Winterfest 2019.
Ornament Soldier Skin
Wooly Mammoth Skin
Treefall Glider
Millennium Falcon Glider
Shortbread Slicers Pickaxe
Peppermint Pick Pickaxe
New Year 2020 Weapon Wrap
Well Wrapped Weapon Wrap
Snowshaker Emote
The Sith Back Bling
Holly and Divey Contrail
Merry Christmas Music
The Great Crackup Loading Screen
Winterfest 2019 ends on Jan. 2, but players will have until Jan. 7 to collect their rewards and unwrap their presents in Fortnite Chapter Two.