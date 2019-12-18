Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2019 present rewards

Winter officially began in Fortnite today when Winterfest kicked off, bringing 14 days of rewards and presents to the game.

Every 24 hours, there will be a new weapon or item that will be unvaulted along with one returning LTM mode to join the rotation until the event concludes on Jan. 2.

Players will be able to complete daily challenges to earn Winterfest 2019 rewards, meaning that the holiday season won’t be short on Fortnite content.

Fans can head to the Winterfest lodge to open presents with one becoming available every 24 hours. To make opening gifts even more exciting, players can shake a present to try and figure out what’s inside.

Epic Games revealed that there are two skins, two gliders, two pickaxes, two weapon wraps, and one emote in the presents.

Thanks to players from the community, we now know every reward available through Winterfest 2019.

Ornament Soldier Skin

Screengrab via Trimix

Wooly Mammoth Skin

Screengrab via Trimix

Treefall Glider

Screengrab via ProGameGuides

Millennium Falcon Glider

Screengrab via AFK BIN

Shortbread Slicers Pickaxe

Screengrab via ProGamGuides

Peppermint Pick Pickaxe

Screengrab via ProGameGuides

New Year 2020 Weapon Wrap

Screengrab via ProGameGuides

Well Wrapped Weapon Wrap

Screengrab via ProGameGuides

Snowshaker Emote

Screengrab via ProGameGuides

The Sith Back Bling

Screengrab via ishy76

Holly and Divey Contrail

Screengrab via ProGameGuides

Merry Christmas Music

Image via Epic Games

The Great Crackup Loading Screen

Image via Epic Games

Winterfest 2019 ends on Jan. 2, but players will have until Jan. 7 to collect their rewards and unwrap their presents in Fortnite Chapter Two.