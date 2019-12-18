All Fortnite Winterfest weapons that will be unvaulted

Fortnite’s holiday event, Winterfest, began today. Each day, Epic Games will unvault a weapon or item and bring it back to the game for a brief period.

Data miners were able to uncover 21 weapons and items that will be unvaulted daily for Winterfest, with HYPEX posting the first public list.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter yeah this list is right! we just got the double barrel unvaulted which they called “Day 2”!

The Double Barrel Shotgun is now available to use in Fortnite Chapter Two, with the Heavy Sniper Rifle arriving soon.

If the list stands correct and Epic doesn’t make any changes, here are all the weapons or items that will be unvaulted throughout Winterfest:

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Double Barrel Shotgun

Drum Gun

Flint-Knock Pistol

Stink Bomb

Infantry Rifle

Dual Pistols

Tactical Submachine Gun

Shockwave Grenade

Drum Shotgun

Boom Bow

Hand Cannon

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Boogie Bomb

The list from HYPEX also confirms that the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Flint-Knock Pistol, Drum Gun, Infantry Rifle, Hand Cannon, Tactical Submachine Gun, and Boom Bow will appear twice in the rotation.

Winterfest will last until Jan. 2, but players will be able to earn their event presents until Jan. 7.