Where to find holiday trees for Fortnite Winterfest 2019

The sixth challenge for Fortnite’s Winterfest 2019 Christmas event is now live and it requires players to dance in front of holiday tress.

Every day of Winterfest will offer a new challenge for players to complete by opening their holiday stocking in the Winterfest cabin. There are also daily presents that will be available for players to unwrap.

The challenge for Dec. 23 asks players to dance in front of five holiday trees in different locations. Check out the map below for the location for all eight trees.

Players must dance in front of a tree that’s in a named location since unnamed holiday trees won’t count for this challenge.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

There’s a holiday tree in the following POIs:

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Salty Springs

Slurpy Swamp

Sweaty Sands

Since players only have to dance in front of five trees, we recommend hopping into a Rumble Royale match so you can respawn to head to different locations and avoid annoying early deaths.

Landing on the western side of the map at Pleasant Park and working south toward Salty Springs might be the most efficient route to complete the challenge.

Fortnite fans will be able to collect their Winterfest challenges and daily presents all the way until the event ends on Jan. 6.