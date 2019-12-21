How to open Fortnite Winterfest presents you’ve missed

Fortnite kicked off its Winterfest event last week, and fans of the game can hop in on the holiday fun by opening presents. Each day offers a new surprise, but for those who missed a day or two, there’s still ways to partake in the festivities.

Fans of the battle royale can earn up to 14 gifts, which include two skins, two gliders, two pickaxes, two weapon wraps, and one emote. To open gifts, players need to head to the Winterfest Lodge to pick up their daily gift. To make opening gifts even more exciting, players can shake the presents to guess what’s inside. Presents cycle out every 24 hours, so players will want to check in every day to make sure they get a new reward.

Related: Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2019 present rewards

Fortnite’s Winterfest event kicked off earlier in the week and runs through Jan. 2. Fans of the battle royale can continue collecting gifts until Jan. 7, however. If you miss any gifts, all you need to do is simply log in and head on over to the lodge to claim your rewards.

While the Winterfest event is live, fans can participate in the 14 Days of Challenges with a new task every day by interacting with their stocking in the Winterfest Lodge. Completing the challenges will unlock additional rewards for fans to rack up. Similarly, Epic Games is bringing back several vaulted weapons just for the holidays for fans to enjoy.