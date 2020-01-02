How to search Ammo Boxes for Fortnite’s Winterfest 2019 day 16 challenge

The last challenge for Fortnite’s 2019 Winterfest event is now live and tasks players to search Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne.

Every day of the Winter event allowed players to open a free present and compete in a challenge that will reward fans with cosmetics, music packs, and more exclusive items in the Winterfest Cabin.

To unlock the last challenge, players must search their Holiday Stocking hanging over the fireplace in the cabin.

The 16th challenge requires players to search two different Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne POIs.

IMG via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Players don’t need to search both ammo boxes in one match, but we recommend hopping into a Team Rumble match to avoid early deaths.

The Workshop can be located to the west of Weeping Woods and is also a great POI to collect materials and build up your starting loadout.

Ice Throne was added recently and can be found just to the north of Pleasant Park.

The last location, Shiver Inn, is in the mountains south of Lazy Lake and Retail Row.

Once players complete the challenge, they will be rewarded with the Disco Dive contrail.

IMG via Gamepedia

The day 16 challenge is the last for Winterfest, but players have until Jan. 6 to collect and complete challenges.

Good luck collecting all of your free Winterfest exclusive items!