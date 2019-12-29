How to destroy snowflake decorations for Fortnite’s Winterfest 2019 day 12 challenge

A new day means a new challenge for Fortnite’s Winterfest event. For the 12th challenge of the event, the task is simple: destroy snowflake decorations around the map.

Snowflake decorations are scattered around the map and can be found in the major areas of Fortnite’s drop locations. The snowflakes can be found hanging off of roofs or in the windows of store fronts, but the items are smaller and more difficult to see than in last year’s holiday-themed event.

The easiest way to complete the challenge is to head to Pleasant Park. In the middle of the area is a gazebo-like structure with several snowflake decorations hanging off of the wooden planks. All players need to do is swing at the decorations with their pickaxe to destroy the items and the challenge will be automatically completed.

Upon completing the challenge, players will be awarded with the Snow Crystal Back Bling, which is modeled off of an icy snowflake. The Back Bling can then be found in their collection.

Fortnite’s 2019 Winterfest event ends on Jan. 2, but fans of the battle royale can continue unlocking any gifts they missed out on until Jan. 7. There are only four more challenges remaining in the event, so fans best be sure to check in every day to unlock additional items.