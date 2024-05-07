Where is Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword in Fortnite?

Medusa needs your help in her Snapshot quests in Fortnite and one of the key components of this series of tasks involves you tracking down some artifacts for her. One of the items you need to recover is Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword.

Collecting this item is one of the first parts of her quest series, which makes it an essential task if you want to progress further in the Snapshot series. Here’s where you can find Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword in Fortnite.

Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword location in Fortnite

It’s hidden in a room near the south region of this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can find Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword near the south end of Mount Olympus. It’s sitting on a small pedestal on top of a green cloth near the back of a room lined with many bookshelves.

It’s easiest to locate this item by following the white exclamation point marker to the correct spot once you have this quest available. But since there are lots of rooms and buildings around this area, you still might have trouble tracking down the right one, so here are the steps you need to follow to find Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword.

Enter Mount Olympus.

Make your way to the massive pool with a golden statue holding a starry globe near the center of the Mount Olympus area.

Head into the building to the right of this statue.

Make your way to the staircase inside or break the floor to go down one level.

Head to the back of the room.

Locate Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword sitting on a pedestal.

How to find and retrieve Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword in Fortnite

To find and retrieve Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword, all you have to do is visit the room at Mount Olympus and claim it. As soon as you approach this item, you can pick it up right away, which makes retrieving it a very easy process as long as you’re in the right spot.

The button you need to press to pick up this item varies by platform but appears as soon as you approach the Broken Harpe Sword. This item is also sparkling, which makes it even easier to locate.

Once you locate it, it’s very easy to obtain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword now collected, you can progress to the next task in Medusa’s Snapshot quests. There’s still a lot of work to be done for these quests, including battling some Olympian Bosses and talking to some characters at Scrying Pools.

