All Medusa’s Snapshot quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Medusa has a massive set of Snapshot quests for you to tackle in Fortnite and all of them advance the main storyline while also providing you with a sizeable amount of XP. Medusa’s Snapshot quests are certainly worth doing, but they’re a bit tricky to complete.

The quests you need to tackle for Medusa are pretty intense and involve a variety of tasks, ranging from finding some very small and well-hidden items to battling the king of Mount Olympus. There’s a lot you need to do, so here are all of Medusa’s Snapshot quests and how to complete them in Fortnite.

How to complete all Medusa’s Snapshot quests in Fortnite

There are lots of parts to this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 11 tasks in Medusa’s Snapshot quests that you need to complete to finish the entire series.

Speak with Medusa after all other Snapshots are completed.

Destroy vases to collect Golden Fleece statues.

Find and retrieve Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword.

Collect a Crackling Hourglass.

Deliver the artifacts to Medusa.

Defeat Minions to buy time for Medusa.

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with the Oracle.

Destroy Crackling Hourglasses to weaken Zeus’s Stormforged Hourglass.

Report back to Medusa.

Damage Zeus’s Stormforged Hourglass, then defeat Zeus.

Report your victory to the Oracle.

Speak with Medusa after all other Snapshots are completed in Fortnite

To start this series of quests, you need to visit a Scrying Pool to speak with Medusa. All other Snapshots, including those like Cerberus’ Snapshot quests and Aphrodite’s Snapshot quests, must be completed before you can begin these ones.

Destroy vases to collect Golden Fleece statues in Fortnite

Venture to Mount Olympus and look for the three white exclamation points around the area, which are the vases you need to break to collect the Golden Fleece. You can find all three vases by heading toward each of the exclamation point markers and then breaking them with your Pickaxe to claim the Golden Fleece within.

The first vase is near the west entrance to the Mount Olympus area next to a bench.

is near the west entrance to the Mount Olympus area next to a bench. The second vase is on the north side of Mount Olympus in the center of a stone building.

is on the north side of Mount Olympus in the center of a stone building. The third vase is on the far east side of Mount Olympus right outside the massive room with a pool in it.

All three vases have a Golden Fleece that makes them easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find and retrieve Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword in Fortnite

Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword is also marked with a white exclamation point at Mount Olympus. Enter from the south entrance to this area and keep heading up the staircases until you reach the pool that has a golden statue of a man holding a starry globe in it. Turn right at this point.

Head inside the building to your right and make your way down to the room below, which should have two white exclamation points marked in it as another quest item you need is also in this room. Proceed to the back of the room where Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword is sitting on a pedestal for you to grab.

Grab this artifact and move on to the next item you need to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Collect a Crackling Hourglass in Fortnite

While still in the same room where you found Medusa’s Broken Harpe Sword, turn away from the pedestal and look for the second white exclamation point marker in the room to find the Crackling Hourglass. This item is sitting on the ground right next to the wall opposite the one where the Broken Harpe Sword was.

Deliver the artifacts to Medusa in Fortnite

Once you have the Golden Fleece pieces, the Broken Harpe Sword, and the Crackling Hourglass collected, head to Fencing Fields to deliver all these artifacts to Medusa. She hangs out as an NPC you can buy goodies from near a small building to the north of the main Fencing Fields area.

Return the items you found to their rightful owner. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Defeat Minions to buy time for Medusa in Fortnite

To defeat Minions to buy time for Medusa, you need to take on one of the Olympian Bosses and defeat the six Minions they spawn. You have to take on Zeus, Hades, or Ares for this task as only these three out of the four Olympian Bossess spawn Minions you can defeat.

Cerberus is the fourth Olympian Boss, but he spawns dogs rather than Minions, which means you can’t use his boss fight for this task.

Use a Scrying Pool to speak with the Oracle in Fortnite

Visit a Scrying Pool again to speak with the Oracle and progress to the next part of Medusa’s Snapshot quests. Any of the Scrying Pools around the map work for this quest, which means you should just make your way to the closest one.

Destroy Crackling Hourglasses to weaken Zeus’s Stormforged Hourglass in Fortnite

You need to locate and destroy three Crackling Hourglasses to help weaken Zeus’s Stormforged Hourglass for the next part of this quest. Like the previous artifacts you had to find, the Crackling Hourglasses are all marked with a white exclamation point when you get close to them.

The first Crackling Hourglass is at Pantheon Path where the Khari NPC hangs out to the west of Mount Olympus.

is at Pantheon Path where the Khari NPC hangs out to the west of Mount Olympus. The second Crackling Hourglass is in the vault underneath Fencing Fields.

is in the vault underneath Fencing Fields. The third Crackling Hourglass is at Restored Reels.

You have to do some traveling for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Report back to Medusa in Fortnite

Visit the Medusa NPC at Fencing Fields once again to relay your progress so far. Talking with her unlocks the next stage in her Snapshot quests.

Damage Zeus’s Stormforged Hourglass, then defeat Zeus in Fortnite

Return to Mount Olympus again and seek out Zeus’s Stormforged Hourglass, which is marked with a white exclamation point. You can find this item in the center of the room right in front of the pool where a golden statue is holding up a massive starry globe.

Break Zeus’s Stormforged Hourglass using your Pickaxe, then head up to the top of the Mount Olympus area to activate the altar and fight Zeus. Defeat him in battle to finish the last major part of Medusa’s Snapshot quests. Make sure you grab Zeus’s Aspect of the Gods once you defeat him so you can use this powerful item to finish the final task more quickly.

Look for the massive Stormforged Hourglass and shatter it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Report your victory to the Oracle in Fortnite

Travel to any Scrying Pool one last time to officially finish all of Medusa’s Snapshot quests by letting the Oracle know you completed all of the tasks. Zeus’s Aspect of the Gods is useful here as it helps you travel to a Scrying Pool a lot more quickly. In addition to all the XP you earned along the way, you also get a new Spray once you officially finish Medusa’s quests.

