How to warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Lodge in Fortnite

If you signed into Fortnite today as part of the daily Winterfest challenges, you would have been greeting by quite a peculiar, if not straightforward, a challenge to complete.

“Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Lodge” is the current challenge frustrating Fortnite players on their quest to get all the free collectibles. But thankfully for fans of the battle royale, the task is pretty straight forward to complete—and you don’t even have to play a game to unlock it.

First, players will need to head to the main menu and enter the Winterfest Cabin. This cabin is the main holiday hub where players can visit every 24 hours to unwrap free presents.

Once players have entered the cabin, they’ll need to click on the character sitting on the chair to the right. Doing so will load up a new screen with a bunch of options to click on. From here, click on the fire and wait at it for a few seconds.

After you have sat in front of the flames, an EXP amount should pop up on the screen. Once the number shows, all you need to do from there is back out of the lodge and you should unlock the Winterfest item straight away.