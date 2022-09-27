Ranking the 5 best Fortnite skins for October 2022

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales on the market right now, drawing in millions of players from across the world each year. Part of the appeal is the wealth of new cosmetics that Epic Games is constantly adding to the game. As we enter Chapter Three, season four, many players are eagerly looking for spooky skins this October.

There is an abundance of frightening skins that have been added over the last five years of Fortnite‘s history. Here’s a list of all the best Fortnite skins for October 2022.

Best Fortnite skins for October 2022

Skull Trooper

Image via Epic Games

The Skull Trooper is one of the classic Fortnite skins, released just before Halloween on Oct. 30, 2017. It features a traditional horror theme: people dressed up as skeletons. It’s available in the Item Shop for around 1,500 V-Bucks and was last seen 141 days ago. It will likely come back sometime this October as Fortnitemares kicks off.

It also has different varieties in color, but only for players who took part in the game’s previous Fortnitemares events.

Frankenstein

Image via Epic Games

When picking out some of the best skins that represent this time of year, it’s only right to pay homage to some of the classic horror icons like Frankenstein’s Monster. This outfit shows off the big green monster in all his glory, also coming with a black-and-white vintage look. The Frankenstein set comes with a shovel pickaxe and a brain in a jar back bling.

It was last available on Oct. 14, 2021, so there’s a high probability that players will see it again sometime during the upcoming Fortnitemares event.

Mincemeat

Image via Epic Games

Hay Man begs the question of what would happen if a pie got turned into a grotesque monster. His skin is pie crust with what looks like a mix between chocolate and blood oozing out of the holes in the crust. On his face is a warped smile with bugs buzzing around his head. He was last seen in the Item Shop on March 14, earlier this year.

Mincemeat was first released in November 2020 as part of the Baker’s Nightmare set.

Big Mouth

Image via Epic Games

For players who want to take a bite out of the competition, Big Mouth is the perfect skin. This monster is mostly mouth, with that taking up his entire head and some of his torso. Players who want this skin will have to wait until it comes back to the Item Shop. It was last seen nearly a year ago, meaning that we can probably expect it sometime around Halloween this year.

Curdle Scream Leader

Image via Epic Games

This is, without a doubt, one of the scariest skins to ever come out of Fortnite. This monster has parts from different characters like Tomatohead and Cuddle Team Leader stitched together a la Frankenstein’s Monster. It’s a truly frightening skin, especially to players who are familiar with the two characters that have been fused together.

It was last seen on Oct. 14, 2021, so players can probably expect it to come back as part of this year’s Fortnitemares celebration.