How to unlock the Offroader vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite

You don’t have to build scuffed cars with dynamic platforms in LEGO Fortnite anymore, as there are finally actual vehicles like the Offroader in the game that you can create to explore the bricky world.

Recommended Videos

Several new vehicle builds were added in LEGO Fortnite with v29.10, including the Hauler, Speeder, and Offroader. Out of the three, Offroader is the best vehicle for exploration. It can fit your entire squad and can go almost anywhere. Well, except underwater.

Here’s how to unlock and build the Offroader vehicle in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get the Offroader vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite

Had to make sure the skin matched the theme. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the recipe for the Offroaded vehicle build, you need to get Flexwood and add it to your inventory. Flexwood can be found in the Dry Valley biome in the form of cacti and requires you to have a rare Axe to chop them down.

After unlocking the recipe, you can find it in the Builds tab of the building menu at the very bottom, along with other vehicles introduced to Fortnite. Select the build, place it on the ground, and start building just like you would any other build in LEGO Fortnite.

To build the Offroader in LEGO Fortnite, you need quite a few resources. Luckily, most of them can be found quite early on in the game. Here’s everything you need for the Offroader:

20 Wooden Rods

9 Planks

8 Cords

16 Flexwood

2 Glass

2 Torches

4 Flexwood Rods

34 Wood

31 Granite

It does require some time to gather all these materials, but having an actual car to drive around the LEGO world will make your adventures much faster and more fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more