How to read Dead Men’s Tales Book in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

Reading the Dead Men’s Tales Book is a new quest in Fortnite‘s Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event—and we know where to find the reading material.

Fortnite has a neverending conveyor belt of content. A bunch of Summer Road Trip quests will keep you occupied for the next few weeks, as should driving around in the Tesla Cybertruck thanks to the v30.30 patch notes.

You need to read the Dead Men’s Tales Book if you intend to complete Fortnite quests, and we have everything you need to know below.

Where to find the Dead Men’s Tales Book in Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

The Dead Men’s Tales Book is in a small building west of the “Grim Gate” POI and south of “The Underworld” POI.

For a more detailed breakdown of what to do, check out these precise instructions:

Load into a game of Fortnite battle royale. Open up the map as soon as the game starts. Find our custom marker in screenshot one and replicate it. Whichever direction the bus goes, time your jump so you can reach the marker after leaping out of the vehicle. At the marker, look for a small building next to a statue. The book is inside on a table. Interact with it to complete the quest.

As with other Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean Quests, such as how to raise the flag on the Floating Island or how to destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle, completing the objective rewards you with XP.

The book’s location is likely to be swarming with enemy players trying to tick off the quest too, so be on your toes, and be ready to set sail once you’re successful.

For more on Fortnite quests, check out how to listen to Pirate Tales in the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails.

