How to play as a Fall Guys skin in Fortnite

Fall Guys beans are now part of Fortnite thanks to one of the last updates in season three, and more content is expected to come in the coming weeks.

Recommended Videos

If you don’t play creative mode, you might be forgiven for not knowing that v.30,30 added the loveable Fall Guys beans to the game. There’s a different Fall Guys character for each skin, similar to the LEGO Fortnite styles. So, how do you find them and play as a bean in certain game modes?

How to play as a Fall Guys bean in Fortnite

There is a bean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to play Fortnite characters in Fall Guys form. The first revolves around creating a custom creative Island to look at all your beans. You can do this by following the steps below:

Select Creative game mode and hit Play Go to your Teleport Console and select Create New Island Choose any of the Fall Guys templates and hit Confirm Publish your island and copy the code when it comes up Enter the map code you just created, and you’ll be able to see what your locker looks like as Fall Guys characters

Alternatively, if you find a Fall Guys creative map or know a map code, you can input it immediately to look at your locker without needing to make your map. Fall Guys characters can only be used in creative maps for the time being, so until Epic releases an official Fall Guys mode in Fortnite, you’re stuck with fan-made creations to use your beans.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy