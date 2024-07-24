Image Credit: Bethesda
Fall Guys Beans are posing for a picture with a medal in the middle
Image via Mediatonic
Fortnite

How to play as a Fall Guys skin in Fortnite

Bean time.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 09:27 am

Fall Guys beans are now part of Fortnite thanks to one of the last updates in season three, and more content is expected to come in the coming weeks.

If you don’t play creative mode, you might be forgiven for not knowing that v.30,30 added the loveable Fall Guys beans to the game. There’s a different Fall Guys character for each skin, similar to the LEGO Fortnite styles. So, how do you find them and play as a bean in certain game modes?

How to play as a Fall Guys bean in Fortnite

fall guys bean in fortnite
There is a bean. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two ways to play Fortnite characters in Fall Guys form. The first revolves around creating a custom creative Island to look at all your beans. You can do this by following the steps below:

  1. Select Creative game mode and hit Play
  2. Go to your Teleport Console and select Create New Island
  3. Choose any of the Fall Guys templates and hit Confirm
  4. Publish your island and copy the code when it comes up
  5. Enter the map code you just created, and you’ll be able to see what your locker looks like as Fall Guys characters

Alternatively, if you find a Fall Guys creative map or know a map code, you can input it immediately to look at your locker without needing to make your map. Fall Guys characters can only be used in creative maps for the time being, so until Epic releases an official Fall Guys mode in Fortnite, you’re stuck with fan-made creations to use your beans.

Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
