All new and leaked Fortnite skins and cosmetics in v30.30 update

After Epic Games’ summer break, it’s finally time for a new update in Fortnite, which means more skins and cosmetics to grab. We’ve got a full breakdown for you below.

As we come to the end of the month, a new season in Fortnite is rapidly approaching, set to be released on Aug. 16, so Fortnite‘s v30.30 update is likely the last big batch of changes before a new adventure starts—but that doesn’t result in any shortage of new goodies.

You can find all the leaked skins and cosmetics added to Fortnite‘s v30.30 update below.

All Fortnite v30.30 new and leaked skins and cosmetics

Adidas Three Stripe Squad

Red-y for a race. Screenshot by Dot Esports Striped lightning. Screenshot by Dot Esports Going vogue. Screenshot by Dot Esports Glamorous. Screenshot by Dot Esports Chill out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The v30.30 update features a huge collaboration between Fortnite and Adidas. The Tree Stripe Squad Bundle, which costs 2,500 V-Bucks, provides a variety of new skins, styles, and cosmetics—but they can also be purchased separately.

The five Adidas skins joining Fortnite are Chill Challenger, Glam Gunner, Vogue Vigilante, Striped Slinger, and Relaxed Runner. All of them are customizable with different colors and gear, providing plenty of opportunity to mix things up.

Three Stripe Squad Gear Bundle

Chomp. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ride along. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sole destroying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alongside the five new Adidas skins in Fortnite, three gear items are also available to purchase separately or in the Three Stripe Squad Gear Bundle—the Sole Slasher Pickaxe, Adid-a-lotl Backpack Back Bling, and Three Stripe Circuit Emote.

The bundle costs 1,000 V-Bucks, with the individual prices being 800 V-Bucks for the Sole Slasher, 500 V-Bucks for the Three Stripes Circuit, and 400 V-Bucks for the Adid-a-lot Backpack.

The Operator

August 2024 Crew Pack pic.twitter.com/wdJe4aLRmh — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 23, 2024

The Operator is the Fortnite Crew reward for August 2024, and it comes in six different styles. The Weld-O Back Bling also has six different styles to choose from.

As this is the reward for Fortnite Crew members for August, the skins and cosmetics will not be available until the new month.

Cinder

Cinder is a part of the new Rocket Racing quest pack, which adds a variety of cosmetics, a vehicle, and a skin with four different styles to choose from—as well as a LEGO style, of course.

Boss Obsidian, Wastelander Dummy, Blair

Epic added three more skins in the v30.30 update, which are coming to the Fortnite store in various packs—including the Wastelander Dummy as part of the seasonal quest pack that provides a huge boost to your battle pass level, which is perfect if you have fallen behind.

Deadpool & Wolverine

A detailed look at the skins has yet to be revealed, but coinciding with the movie’s release, a new Deadpool & Wolverine bundle will be added to the store—providing skins for both characters, wraps, emotes, gliders, and instruments.

