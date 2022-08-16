How to get all new Dragon Ball Fortnite skins

Fortnite’s patch v21.40 recently dropped, adding familiar faces from the Dragon Ball universe to the battle royale.

In addition to amazing cosmetics like Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, Epic Games also added new gameplay items from the Dragon Ball series. The Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha can be found as interactable items during a Fortnite match, and there’s an exclusive in-game event that allows players to watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite.

Players looking to make the most out of the Dragon Ball event will be aiming to collect the related skins that have made their debut in Fortnite. Though there have been instances where Fortnite rolled out collaboration cosmetics as challenge rewards, you’ll need to dip into your V-Bucks savings to unlock all of the Dragon Ball cosmetics. The new item shop Dragon Ball V-Bucks prices in Fortnite are the same as all the big releases in the game, and some bundles give players more bang for their buck.

How to get the Bulma skin in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Dragon Ball’s Bulma can be purchased from the store as a playable skin in Fortnite. Buying the skin from the in-game shop is the only way to obtain it, and it costs 1,200 V-Bucks.

The skin’s regular bundle includes the base and an additional style. The Bulma skin is also featured in the Vegeta and Bulma bundle, which has a price tag of 2,300 V-Bucks. The bundle includes the Vegeta and Bulma skins and Vegeta’s Charging Up emote.

How to get the Vegeta skin in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players can get the Vegeta skin in Fortnite from the in-game shop. The skin costs 1,800 V-Bucks and comes with three alternative styles.

Alternatively, Vegeta is also featured in a bundle with Bulma that costs 2,300 V-Bucks. In addition to Vegeta, this bundle features Vegeta’s Charging up emote and the Bulma skin.

How to get the Goku skin in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Goku, or Son Goku, skin can be purchased from the Fortnite store for 2,000 V-Bucks. The Goku skin includes three alternate Super Saiyan styles, a harvesting tool, and a back bling.

The Goku skin is also featured in the Goku and Beerus bundle, which has a price tag of 2,700 V-Bucks. In addition to Goku, the bundle includes Beerus.

How to get the Beerus skin in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Like the other Dragon Ball skins, players can also get Beerus from the Fortnite shop for 1,500 V-Bucks. The skin comes with the Seer Fish back bling and it’s also featured in a bundle with Goku.

The Goku and Beerus bundle costs 2,700 V-Bucks and also features the Goku skin and its alternate styles alongside other cosmetics.