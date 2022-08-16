All new item shop Dragon Ball V-Bucks prices for Fortnite

With the launch of the new Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, a lot of new features were added to the game. These include a lot of the more popular characters from the Dragon Ball series, including the Saiyans Goku and Vegeta, the God of Destruction Beerus, and Bulma. The addition of a new franchise has also added new items to the in-game shop.

All new Dragon Ball item shop items

These items are all Dragon Ball-themed items. They function as skin packs as well as full bundles that include characters, emotes, and different forms as well. Some of these items also include the characters’ various gear while other packs can be used to buy characters separately if you are not interested in purchasing multiple characters in a bundle.

Each of these items can be purchased using the V-Bucks currency. Once enough of them are acquired, you should be able to buy any of these items from the shop.

Goku and Beerus bundle: 2,700 V-Bucks

Vegeta and Bulma bundle: 2,300 V-Bucks

Gear bundle: 1,800 V-Bucks

Goku skin: 2,000 V-Bucks

Beerus skin: 1,500 V-Bucks

Vegeta skin: 1,800 V-Bucks

Bulma skin: 1,200 V-Bucks

In addition to these items, there is a separate battle pass that can be acquired for free. This pass is entirely Dragon Ball-themed and has multiple rewards throughout its duration, with the final one being the Charge-up emote.

For all the persistent players, there is an additional reward that can be gained. Staying true to the Dragon Ball series, if you manage to gather all seven Dragon Balls in this event, you can also acquire the rare Shenron Glider as a reward.