All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v21.40

The Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover is finally live, and with it, a bunch of new skins and cosmetics have arrived in the game.

The event launched in the game this morning, and it brought a couple of fresh features. Naturally, a few Dragon Ball-related skins and cosmetics have been added, as well as a few others that aren’t connected to the popular anime and manga series. The full list can be can seen below, courtesy of Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey:

Skins for popular Dragon Ball characters Son Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma have been added and are now obtainable in the Fortnite item shop. Variant skins including Smiling Goku, Bulma’s Wink, and Shocked Beerus have been added as well, along with sprays like iconic Fusion! and Super Saiyan Blue Goku .

A few new, usable items have been added to the game. Once a player completes all the new quests and is gifted all seven Dragon Balls, they will unlock the Shenron glider. Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) has been added too.

There are also numerous new additions that have made their way to Fortnite that aren’t related to Dragon Ball. Skins like Gehenna, Nia, and Phatnasm, who have been known to the game’s player base for a while, are among them.

With the new Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover, players are able to complete new quotes and take part in a number of activities, like watching some of the most iconic Dragon Ball episodes, and taking part in the new Versus Boards mode, and more. All details can be found on Epic Games’ site.