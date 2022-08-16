Fortnite meets Dragon Ball in new crossover

Epic Games has teased a Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover for a long time—but it’s finally going live today with a fresh cinematic.

The new cinematic briefly introduces some of the most popular characters from the Dragon Ball universe, including Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, who are now all available to play in-game. In the cinematic, they are seen entering the Fortnite island from the sky, with Son Goku riding the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun).

Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island!



Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.



All info: https://t.co/zNWvrzK4I0 pic.twitter.com/CYW8laKjbZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 16, 2022

Also on Fortnite‘s YouTube channel, Epic Games released a brief gameplay trailer about the crossover. Goku and Vegeta can be seen fighting each other with the iconic Kamehameha ability, while a couple of other characters from Fortnite ride the Nimbus Cloud. Both the ability and the cloud will be available to use for players. Dragon Ball Adventure Island has also been introduced to the game.

The developers have shared some details about the crossover on Fortnite’s site as well. New quests have been added to the game, which are related to the event. Completing them will gift you a Dragon Ball and raise your Power Level, “unlocking awesome rewards like the Dragon Radar Back Bling, Emotes, Sprays, and Battle Pass levels.” Collecting all seven Dragon Balls will grant you the Shenron Glider, but you will have limited time to do it, since quests and rewards are available until Aug. 30.

Alongside the event, a new mode called Versus Boards has been launched, which puts you and “a rival player against one another in a fight to be the Island’s strongest.” Fresh locations, like Kame House have been added to the map, as well as other features, like the Dragon Ball Adventure Island and Tournament of Power.