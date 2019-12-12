How to get a chance to play with Fortnite streamers in Twitch Rivals

Some of the top Fortnite streamers from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will be battling against each other in the latest Twitch Rivals event—and fans can earn the chance to play alongside them.

The Twitch Rivals Community Charity Showdown will feature popular competitors fighting it out in Fortnite on Dec. 16 and 19. All proceeds will go to charity.

Fans in the NA and EMEA regions can earn the chance to squad up with their favorite Fortnite streamers, though, and play alongside them in the event.

https://twitter.com/TwitchEsports/status/1205141155270348804

There are only a few steps you have to follow if you’re interested in having the opportunity to play with top Twitch streamers like Nick “NickEh30” Amyoony and Tom “72hrs” Mulligan.

Link your Twitch and Epic accounts via this link. Make sure your accounts are linked by Friday, Dec. 13.

When the event takes place on Dec. 16 and 19, hop into the queue while in the same matchmaking region as your favorite streamer.

Here are the start times for each region:

North America: 6pm CT on Dec. 16 and 19

EMEA: 12pm CT on Dec. 16 and 19

If you’re interested in playing with any NA East streamers, for example, you’ll have to queue under the NA East region. Not every player will earn the opportunity to play with their favorite creators, but this is a unique experience that fans will likely remember for a long time.

With the event donating proceeds to charity, the Twitch Rivals Community Charity tournament featuring Fortnite will surely change a few lives this holiday season.