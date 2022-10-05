Fortnite is one of the most accessible multiplayer games in the world. In addition to being available on multiple platforms, Fortnite also has decent servers with excellent track records of staying online.

While Fortnite will remain accessible throughout the majority of the year, there can be times when its servers find it challenging to handle all the demand. Fortnite receives multiple content patches throughout the year, and new gameplay content can sometimes attract too many players than expected.

When that’s the case, errors like the ESP-Buimet-003 can start popping up for players, preventing them from joining a match. The error generally appears on consoles, and it seems to have something to do with Epic’s services connection with Microsoft and Sony.

The ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite usually resolves itself as Epic Games pushes a hotfix, but there are also a few ways players can try out to fix the error themselves.

How to fix the ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite

Check Fortnite’s server status, and if the servers are down, you’ll need to wait until they’re online again to log into Fortnite.

Restart your console or PC.

Clear your console’s cache by unplugging it for five minutes and turning it on again.

Remove PSN or Xbox account from your console and add it again.

If Fortnite’s servers are operational, players can try restarting their gaming device, clearing their caches, and removing their PSN/Xbox accounts to fix the ESP-Buimet-003 error in Fortnite. Players who continue to receive the ESP-Buimet-003 error after applying the fixes above should contact Epic Support so they can take a better look into their situation and let them know of more solution methods that can fix the error on their PCs/consoles.