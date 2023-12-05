How to fix Crashing issues in Fortnite Chapter 5

Fortnite Chapter Five is off to a fantastic start in terms of content, with fans enjoying the new mechanics, map, and other items. However, many players—mostly those on PlayStation—have only experienced rampant crashing issues after the chapter’s release.

The crashing problems seemingly started for players as soon as they downloaded the update for Chapter Five in Fortnite. Since then, crashing has been a common occurrence and seemingly can’t be fixed, no matter what users try and do.

In this guide, I’ll go over all of the confirmed ways to solve crashing issues in Fortnite so you can start enjoying Chapter Five.

Stopping the crashing problems in Fortnite Chapter Five

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not delivered any kind of patch to alleviate the crashing issues. However, support representatives for the company have responded to numerous fans experiencing crashing since they downloaded the Chapter Five update.

The crashing issues appear to be related to specific Epic accounts. When one fan reached out to Epic for help, the support rep stated: “It appears that there is indeed a reported issue with Fortnite crashing on PlayStation consoles and the issue is still being investigated.”

With some PlayStation users not experiencing any issues, this problem looks to be associated with individual Epic accounts rather than the PlayStation consoles as a whole. This is further confirmed by the fact that affected users still crash on other systems when using the same account. As such, the crashing problem is much more difficult to fix, as the devs need to send out a patch that solves the issue for the affected users.

If you want to try some fixes in the meantime, here’s what you can do to attempt to stop crashing in Fortnite Chapter Five:

Restart your entire PlayStation console or system by disconnecting it from its power source and waiting roughly one to two minutes before plugging it back in.

by disconnecting it from its power source and waiting roughly one to two minutes before plugging it back in. Uninstall and reinstall the Fortnite application.

There is also an additional fix that worked for some players but not for others. However, this is extremely convoluted and can only be done if you have a PC with the same Epic account. If you want to try that, you can read about it through a Reddit thread where users talk about the crashing issues with Fortnite Chapter Five.

It seems Epic needs to come out with a patch quickly to alleviate these crashing problems for any affected accounts. If not, it’s doubtful those players will get to experience Chapter Five until a proper fix is implemented.

We will update this article with more information as it is shared.