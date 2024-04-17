Katara standing on a roof at a hot spot with a Supply Drone flying behind her in Fortnite.
How to destroy Supply Drones at hot spots in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

You might have some competition with this one.
Apr 17, 2024

If you want to earn all of the special Myths & Mortals battle pass items in Fortnite, you have to accumulate a massive amount of XP. Tackling weekly quests is one of the best ways to do so, and one such quest involves taking down Supply Drones at hot spots.

Some quests are more straightforward than others, and this might be one you’re unsure how to complete. If you want to earn that 10,000 XP, then here’s how to destroy Supply Drones at hot spots in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

How to destroy Supply Drones at hot spots in Fortnite

Snooty Steppes marked as a hot spot in Fortnite.
Just look for that gold text. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To destroy Supply Drones at hot spots in Fortnite, you need to visit a hot spot, which is any location marked with gold text, and take down a total of five Supply Drones flying over the area. You can see where hot spots are at the start of each match by checking your map.

Since the active hot spots change each round, there isn’t a specific location you can always travel to for this task. Instead, you have to go wherever the gold font is. There are usually a couple of hot spots in each match, so you should generally have some options. In my experience, Snooty Steppes also seems to be a hot spot a lot more than most other places, so you might want to check this spot on the map first.

You can complete this quest across the course of multiple matches or knock it out in just one go. Since this is a weekly quest for all players, it’s generally pretty competitive to get done in one match if many others are also trying to work on it. Even without the quest, Supply Drones drop better loot, which means you’ll likely run into players who are loot-hunting too.

Supply Drones can be taken down however you like, but I’ve found using Mythic items like Mythic Waterbending and Mythic Earthbending to be the most effective method. Guns with scopes are also great options for this task.

Regardless of what you choose, all you have to do is aim at the Supply Drone and hit it with your weapon of choice until it falls from the sky. Make sure you run to grab the loot it drops before moving on to the next one so other players don’t steal your hard-earned rewards.

Katara shooting a Supply Drone down in Fortnite.
Just point and shoot until it falls out of the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this quest complete, there are still many others you can work on for additional XP. Next, you might want to try searching an Underworld Chest at Grim Gate and leaving without taking damage or hiring a Heavy Specialist and a Supply Specialist.

