How to search an Underworld Chest at Grim Gate and leave without taking damage in Fortnite

You have to act fast for this one.
Published: Apr 16, 2024 02:46 pm

Completing weekly quests is one of the best ways to earn a lot of XP in Fortnite, although many of these quests can be challenging. One of the tougher ones to tackle involves a trip to Grim Gate and the hunt for a rare Underworld Chest.

If you can get this task done, you’ll earn 10,000 XP, which means you can make significant progress on the battle pass. It’s worth doing if you’re up for a bit of a challenge, so here’s how to open an Underworld Chest and leave without taking damage in Fortnite.

How to open an Underworld chest and leave without taking damage in Fortnite

Hades heading toward and Underworld Chest in Fortnite.
Look for that golden glow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open an Underworld chest and leave without taking damage in Fortnite, you need to locate a God Chest, open it, and flee from Grim Gate as quickly as you can to avoid taking any damage. God Chests are the regular name for this type of chest since they can be found at Mount Olympus too, but the quest calls them Underworld Chests instead.

These chests are golden and have a slight glow around them, which makes them decently easy to spot, but they’re also quite rare. Grim Gate has only six chests available to loot, which means you need to act fast to claim one.

Once you have searched am Underworld Chest, I recommend using the River Styx effect to get away as quickly as possible. It might be tempting since you’re right by two of them, but you shouldn’t stop to fight Olympian Bosses for Aspects of the Gods. It’s nearly impossible to avoid getting damaged by them, so your best bet is to leave and come back once the quest is marked off as completed.

Underworld chest Fortnite locations

Although there are Underworld chests at both The Underworld and Grim Gate, you need to ignore all of the ones at The Underworld and focus solely on looting God Chests at Grim Gate.

This task can seem confusing because you are asked to loot an Underworld Chest, but you cannot do so at The Underworld. Instead, you have to open one specifically at the entrance to The Underworld which is Grim Gate.

There are six chests you can open to complete the search an Underworld chest at Grim Gate and leave without taking damage quest in Fortnite, all of which are marked specifically in the Grim Gate area.

A map of The Underworld and Grim Gate with Underworld Chest locations in Fortnite.
You only want the Underworld Chests that are at Grim Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since there aren’t many God Chests you can open at Grim Gate, you need to jump straight out of the Battle Bus and head there to try and claim one before they’re all gone. It might take a couple of tries before you manage to get it done since the entire Grim Gate and The Underworld areas are landing hotspots for Chapter Five, season two.

Where is Coastal Columns in Fortnite?
Aang on an Airbending ball in front of Coastal Columns in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where is Coastal Columns in Fortnite?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 16, 2024
How to open 6 Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Appa floating above Chakras in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to open 6 Chakras in Fortnite Avatar Elements
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 16, 2024
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 16, 2024
