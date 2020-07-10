How to claim Fortnite's PS Plus free Celebration Pack | Dot Esports

Epic Games has partnered with several companies to bring exclusive content to different users. But PlayStation players have undoubtedly had access to the most free cosmetics. All they need is a PlayStation Plus account to claim free rewards.

A new free PlayStation Celebration Pack can be claimed by PlayStation Plus Fortnite players today. This pack includes three cosmetics: “Introducing…” emote, Stratosphere glider, and the Down Arrow contrail.

Here’s everything you need to know about these items and how to get them.

“Introducing…” emote

This is a Rare item described only as “Make yourself known.” The emote was leaked in the v13.20 Fortnite update by data miners.

Stratosphere glider

The Stratosphere glider was actually leaked earlier than the “Introducing…” emote in the v13.00 Fortnite update. This glider is also of Rare rarity and it’s “for those who were born to fly,” according to its description.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Down Arrow contrail

This contrail is of Uncommon rarity, unlike the other cosmetics in this pack. Its description says “Going down?”

Sreengrab via Epic Games

To claim this free pack, you need to have a PlayStation Plus account. All you need to do, though, is go into the PlayStation Store from your console, search for the pack, and download it to get the free cosmetics.

You can also acquire it through the Playstation Store website. Add it to your cart, confirm your purchase, and log in to the game.

PlayStation players will only be able to claim the free celebration bundle today.