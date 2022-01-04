How to check how much money you’ve spent on Fortnite

Epic Games adds a ton of cool skins to Fortnite with every patch. Though there are promotional cosmetics as well, which players can claim for free, most will require players to spend V-Bucks. Whether it’s to buy the battle pass or unlock a skin off the shop, Fortnite players accumulate a decent amount of V-Bucks over their Fortnite careers.

Your V-Buck purchases can add up rather quickly over the years, however, even if you’re careful with how much you spend on online goods. Most games like League of Legends allow their players to check how much they’ve spent on their favorite game which can both be used as a flex, or a wake up call in the most dire cases.

Fortnite doesn’t have a system in place to let players check how much they spent on the game, but players can still check out their purchase history. Players can check out their purchase history by logging into their account on Epic Games’ official website and heading over to their account settings. The purchase history shows all the in-game transactions that a player has ever made, and you can do the math to find your total spendings on Fortnite.

If you have pages of purchases and don’t want to add them up by yourself, Fortnite.gg has its own solution. Players can log into Fortnite.gg and check the My Locker section to see how much they’ve spent on Fortnite. You’ll need to create a Fortnite.gg account and manually add all the skins in your locker for the price estimation. This isn’t much of a faster alternative, but instead of dealing with spreadsheets, you’ll be checking your locker and admiring your collection of cosmetics.

If you don’t like the end result of your V-Bucks, Fortnite is essentially a free-to-play game and you continue enjoying it without spending a dime on it. Players who’d like to continue enlarging their cosmetics collections can do so by only purchasing the battle pass once and maxing its level every season. With the V-Bucks rewards featured in the battle pass, it starts paying for itself, allowing players to accumulate more amazing skins over time.