Fortnite is constantly introducing new challenges that allow the player to unlock new cosmetics for their collection.

The new Naruto Nindo Challenges allow players to take on the different paths of the new characters and potentially unlock some cosmetics that will be available in the Item Shop. Players have from June 21 to July 7 at 11pm CT.

Here is how you can complete the challenges and earn rewards.

How to complete the Fortnite Nindo Challenges and earn Naruto rewards

To begin, players will need to sign up with their Epic Games account through the Nindo page. Players will then take the Paths of Nindo by choosing to follow the paths of the new ninjas coming to the game. The tracker will automatically keep your progress on all the challenges, so the player can just passively gain badges towards the rewards.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The four Paths of Nindo include the following challenges, each giving one badge:

Path of Itachi – Every five top-six finishes

– Every five top-six finishes Path of Gaara – Every 24 storm circles survived

– Every 24 storm circles survived Path of Hinata – Every 20 fishes caught

– Every 20 fishes caught Path of Orochimaru – Every 18 eliminations

For every challenge, the player will get a badge counting toward the Mada glider, and for each path completed for the first time, the player will get an Emoticon for that character. For every five challenges completed per Path, the player will get 20,000 experience points. Ten badges on any of the Paths will award the player with the Akatsuki Wrap.

In order to unlock the Mada snake glider, the player will need to complete the paths for each of the four new characters. This means that the player will need to complete the objectives 10 times for each path. That means 50 top-six finishes, 240 storm circles survived, 200 fishes caught, and 180 eliminations.