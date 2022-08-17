6 more Dragon Ball skins Fortnite needs to add

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event has arrived, allowing players to use characters and items from the classic shonen anime series in their battle royale matches.

Dragon Ball characters Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma are available as skins in the game with special emotes and items that accompany them. If you ever wanted to go Super Saiyan God as Goku after hitting a sick headshot on Naruto, Fortnite can fulfill those wishes.

This collaboration leaves room for more Dragon Ball characters to come to Fortnite as skins. As one of the most popular animes in the world, the potential success of the event could push Epic Games to collaborate further with the brand.

If there are future Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover events, here are six Dragon Ball skins that need to be added to the game.

Piccolo

Piccolo is a core part of Dragon Ball and is one of the most popular characters in the anime. One of the original enemies of young Goku in Dragon Ball, the Namekian fighter turned into Goku’s dear friend and trusted mentor to his son Gohan.

Alongside Vegeta and Goku, Piccolo has been around for almost every important moment in Dragon Ball. He’s often the first to face a villain and has several iconic fights against the likes of Android 17 and Cell.

From training Gohan to taking driving lessons with Goku, Piccolo is as integral to the story of Dragon Ball as the characters included in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover. In any future updates, he needs to be an inclusion.

Frieza

There isn’t a more evil or iconic villain in Dragon Ball than Frieza. The genocidal monster nearly wiped out the Saiyan race and destroyed Namek in his quest for immortality. Obsessed with gathering the Dragon Balls to achieve his goals, Frieza has appeared at many points throughout the Dragon Ball storyline.

He was an integral part of the first major story arc, killing Krillin and pushing Goku to reach Super Saiyan. He was sliced and diced by Trunks before returning in Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F‘ in 2015. Villains are such a core part of Dragon Ball that not including any would be a major blind spot.

Cell

If Frieza is going to be in the game, Fortnite would need to include Cell. The ever-evolving villain was to Gohan what Frieza was to Goku, pushing the young warrior to his limits before being vanquished in an epic final battle. Cell’s visual design is striking and is a key part of one of the most memorable arcs in Dragon Ball.

Cell could also bring his own minigame with the skin. Maybe each kill would evolve Cell until he reaches his final form. The character is popular but hasn’t popped up as often as Frieza has in Dragon Ball storylines. Coming to Fortnite would be an exciting way to feature the character again.

Future Trunks

While it wouldn’t be horrible to include kid Trunks, the iconic look of future Trunks would be an important addition in future Fortnite crossovers. Trunks is the son of Vegeta and Bulma, both of whom are in the game, and traveled back in time to warn the Z-Fighters about the android threat.

Trunks is popular and is the main character of one of the best Dragon Ball movies Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks. Adding Trunks to Fortnite also could mean the iconic sword he wields could come to the game as a pickaxe skin.

Android 18

Like Piccolo, Android 18 was introduced as a villain. She was one of Dr. Gero’s destructive androids. Alongside Android 17 and Android 16, Android 18 fought the Z-Fighters before being vanquished by Cell.

Eventually, Android 18 would become a human thanks to the power of the Dragon Balls. She would settle down with Krillin, occasionally entering fights when necessary. Her interesting character arc largely contributed to her becoming a popular character.

Whis

With Beerus being in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover, it makes sense to have Whis included. Whis is a newer character introduced in the Dragon Ball Super era like Beerus. He is the attendant and fighting teacher for Beerus.

His true power hasn’t been fully expressed, but it’s clear he’s one of the strongest beings in the universe. Including Whis would be a fitting addition because he’s so closely tied to Beerus.