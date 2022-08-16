The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover event is finally here and players all over the world can now use some of the most popular characters from the classic anime series in matches.

So far, Epic Games launched the crossover event by introducing the Dragon Ball characters Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus as skins in the game. All of these characters are now available for purchase in Fortnite’s in-game shop. Various Super Saiyan styles for Goku and Vegeta are also up for grabs, potentially making matches more electrifying than ever.

But with the Dragon Ball franchise being established in 1984, a lot of characters have been introduced in its 38 years of existence and counting. There are some good guys, but there are also some villains who made the lives of the main characters more challenging. One of those is the grueling and evil Frieza, who could be considered the main antagonist of the whole Dragon Ball series. And seeing the villain in Fortnite could be a treat for fans.

Is Frieza coming to Fortnite?

Unfortunately, there is no news regarding Frieza’s possible arrival in Fortnite. Epic only introduced the four previously mentioned characters as part of the crossover event, but any additional appearances are still not confirmed at this time.

For those who are not familiar with the character, Frieza is arguably one of Goku’s biggest rivals and archenemy. He has a variety of forms, though Frieza’s initial final form where he looks like a small, white creature that’s a mixture of a human and lizard is one of the most iconic, especially when he faced Goku in the anime series.