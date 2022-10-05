Rocket League made soccer interesting in a new way by adding cars as the players. This simple premise launched an international sensation that still maintains a competitive league. It has also recently received a unique collaboration with Fortnite, allowing players to drive the classic Rocket League car and use the boost setting inside the game’s Creative mode.

Since these two new assets were added, many fans have begun to work feverishly to complete a Rocket League-type map in Fortnite. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to play Rocket League in Fortnite and the Rocket League Creative map codes.

All Rocket League Island Codes

Whether it be Epic Games or creator-made, these levels invite the players to test out the new vehicle’s features.

Rocket League Octane Tutorial

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 7335-2078-5523

This is one of the hottest maps for Rocket League vehicle testing right now since Epic created it ahead of the release. On this map are different ramps and obstacles that players can use to test out the vehicle, which is actually quite fun. Using the sticky tires to climb walls and do tricks is unlike any other car in Fortnite. Unfortunately, there are no balls to push around on this map.

Rocket League Octane Template

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 7808-4434-5127

This is another playground for the Octane vehicle, although this one is much bigger than the one Epic created. On this map, you’ll be able to boost and use the available structures to get some seriously high combos from your tricks. While there’s no ball on this map either, it does work as a great place to get comfortable with the car’s controls.

Open World Octane Race

Image via Epic Games

Island Code: 1866-3345-1848

Calling this map a race is a bit of a stretch, but it will provide the player with experience every time they drive through a special token. This map will work great for players who want to try out unique areas with the Octane vehicle, from towers to ramps. Players can earn plenty of experience just by driving around the map.

These are just the earliest iterations of the Octane vehicle in Fortnite, with Epic putting out a notice for all Creative players to create their own experiences. It’s likely that we’ll see more of these experiences in the coming weeks. You can check this page for an evolving list of the best Rocket League Octane levels in Fortnite.