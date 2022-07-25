Fortnite‘s competitive scene has helped a range of its best players show off their skills and earn some money while doing it. Players from around the world are competing for a chance at their share of the $3 million prize pool for this season’s Fortnite Championship Series. The semi-finals weekend has just concluded, and whole new duos have been awarded a position in the finals next month.

The finals are set to take place next month from Aug. 12 to 14 and will feature the best competitors in the FNCS so far. There can only be one winning duo per region, with the rest left to try again the next season.

Players who earn a Victory Royale in the semi-finals will automatically be put through to the finals next month. The following are the winners of Fortnite Chapter Three, season three’s FNCS semi-finals.

All FNCS finalists from Fortnite Chapter Three, season three semi-finals weekend

Day one

NA-East

COOPER and 33 Nani yt – 1043 points skqugha fv and Userz ち – 1131 points nutreyli 212 and MTRX chukky 002 – 1065 points Spayde ち and Chimpnada ち – 1073 points FLU NEVIFY 7 and krisp on youtube – 1115 points

NA-West

2AM BaccaOn1 and IGNITE On1 – 1047 points Crow Squishy and CROW CHEATRS X – 1066 points FLu zno and joey ChestNach – 1130 points tz apar and VEHX – 1053 points 2AM cozz and Nova 4d – 1066 points

Europe

WAVE VADEAL 001 and WAVE JannisZ – 1122 points Falcon Refsgaard and Bifrost klown – 1039 points Tricked L0WK3Y and Atlantic Sangild – 1073 points BL nebs and Siko Merijn – 1081 points VISU S1neD and vR fir3hunter – 1085 points

Oceania

WG megadan and 65 Pogue – 1041 points yjm qarpets and jechco aim – 1051 points VA doom 37 and pir . – 1105 points VA skeam and Eqexy Speedway – 1072 points VA Berry and 98 Gwooble – 1064 points

Asia

ALBA yuma and NotSeek – 1043 points FUNNY PowerBeshy and FUNNY ITACHI. – 1140 points dlt mainly and ehre boby – 1052 points ALBA nayker and UW Henth – 1091 points みにぴよ and ZETA bykn – 1064 points

Brazil

rynm. and kurtz 악마 – 1119 points talls -.- and fazer1 ち – 1039 points H4wwk1ng and edson – 1051 points POZ PHS PICLES and NLE Germán – 1082 points 33 Fishy -.- and Sanku Ackerman – 1109 points

Middle East

01 Herooo and tackyfv – 1047 points 01 Dexefite and Falcon Rv – 1124 points 01 Balor and Falcon KiritoKun – 1090 points Medal Kard and Crow i4rew – 1048 points Hellon Reels and Rapit 44 – 1109 points

Day two

NA-East

ghost blake and 33 VERT MAX – 1084 points twtr aaronnbtw and MOON NAEVZ – 1039 points LvlUp Dom GSW and LVLUP TRAGIX – 1078 points YJM Twunti and Flu Rythm – 1093 points Chubs Dauda and JaxenJ. – 1113 points

NA-West

jakearooniee and Vlux MAX – 1043 points FE eTzo angulo and 88 MoonBaboon – 1084 points 2AM Trey509TTV and Twitter 2AM dom – 1120 points 33 TAVECNA and Salko – 1090 points honor jeffers and exe aka HIM – 1059 points

Europe

Visu Marco and Orkadia Klinberi – 1045 points RzDestru and only 185 here – 1065 points Fastroki and Lootboy KylieÜ20 – 1068 points joefn and zAndy ち – 1116 points MG Force and shizoname ururu – 1065 points

Oceania

woodzy 44 and Rise 44 – 1049 points CEO Fisher and ASR Raiku – 1075 points va itachi and va cyrex 37 – 1112 points wallah rizza and ven minsu – 1079 points CURRY CAULDRON. and va dizyy – 1098 points

Asia

cr alice and wicyache32 – 1047 points 今宵の主人公ごっとこた and VAMOS じゃがりんりん – 1174 points ALBA 猫愛好家れん and SHINCK ON TOP – 1045 points GW FLEDER and FW Harukiyo 7 – 1091 points A1st_Abyss and fth mod – 1100 points

Brazil

rustyk -.- and Tecneち – 1079 points TWG Refletz and Kuro サラ – 1043 points ntz iwnl and repulse strendd – 1080 points jpsk1ng and POZ Magni -.- – 1146 points laucha11 and Trueno11 – 1121 points

Middle East

Falcon FHD and Falcon Yonx – 1049 points Medal Controller and 25 3R8xMB – 1109 points GHC Pumreet and Crow Trikshotz – 1051 points 01 Adapter 1st and Falcon Mansour – 1150 points otx VRGfv and Smikyfv – 1140 points

Day three

NA-East

Degen and Elite PLEGE 21V – 1041 points shadow1x and Walkerrz – 1174 points LG Slackes and clarityG – 1066 points 33 Glace and PSG TNA Elitxe – 1083 points DeRoller and Kn1pheyMar ち – 1108 points

NA-West

Kanye West. and PUXM X – 1051 points 187 WTJ REMI and crow kimchi – 1065 points 33 verny zz and 2PHONE JAY – 1125 points R2 Saltlover 777 and R2 Venjo – 1083 points Flu Tann and ashton -iwni- – 1063 points

Europe

Adn Wexler and LC Hardfind – 1039 points soolit kombek067 and Blacha71 – 1051 points evenezy vantak3k and Karmy 234 – 1102 points TT9 Woxbabkebab and Nstar Robbakebab – 1169 points hycr1s and FOKUS Vortex – 1094 points

Oceania

Overt Cozzlol and m1 de armas – 1111 points VA Moloxty 1107 and VA Jenga – 1037 points YJM Resignz and YJM Reganada ち – 1049 points Maihaze and synxk 20ms – 1105 points Cooper Lamb SC and blynk aim yktv – 1110 points

Asia

cele Reyna 88 and ふーくん Knight – 1055 points SVR しゅんてゃん and A1st. ラギアクルス – 1155 points ALBA-R アストロノーツ – and UW UnosukeZz – 1072 points Stolzs5歳児いずみん and LYNX PAPI – 1056 points FPG Panda and Crest SABAVELL – 1102 points

Brazil

nuti 22 and 33S manocaki – 1084 points DiaMondd and robott – 1041 points ATL Ninja. and shoks 44 – 1135 points gabrielh00 and technoviking46 – 1104 points Sonic 273 and 33A Jxao – 1086 points

Middle East

SCYTES MRLC 772 and SCYTES netlovFS – 1045 points Xx731ツ and Crow Mshary – 1143 points KINGS Rampage and KINGS Moda – 1133 points Vimcuero and Crow Manz – 1041 points khalid and Crow vonix28 – 1072 points

The FNCS Finals format will last two days with a pinnacle competition of each region’s top 50 teams from the previous rounds. The teams will compete in 12 different matches with the highest scoring team winning the FNCS Final and becoming this season’s champion.

There is an instance where a competing team can end the competition early. The Match Point rule lets any team that has won three victory royales and earned 475 total points to end the competition early as the winners. With a lot of strong teams from across the world, this year’s championship pickaxe is anyone’s to win.

Players can tune into the FNCS Chapter Three, season three Finals from Aug. 12 to 14 on Fortnite‘s official Twitch channel.