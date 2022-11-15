Fortnite v22.40 patch notes: Rocket League cross-over speeds its way to the island

Fortnite‘s v22.40 update is here, and after weeks of waiting, we’re finally seeing the Rocket League cross-over speed its way to the island into Battle Royale and Zero Build. Other than that, the v22.40 update is bringing a new weapon—Grapple Glider—a new game mode, new daily and event quests, and changes to the island.

Without any further ado, here’s everything v22.40 is bringing to Fortnite.

Rocket League cross-over

In the v22.10 Creative update, the beloved Rocket League vehicles made their first appearance. Since everyone has been begging Epic Games to include it in the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, they are finally making our wishes come true. Although balanced for these modes, it will still include supersonic speed, and the ability to jump, double jump, dodge, take flight, and drive on a wall.

Slide along the island with the Grapple Glider

With the v22.40 update, we’re seeing the rise of the Grapple Glider, a handy tool, especially if you’re making a run for your life. All you need to do is aim at a hard surface, whether that be a wall or a roof, and pull yourself in the air. Once you find your temporary haven, you can deploy your Glider and land safely.

You can find Grapple Gliders from the ground, Chests, Chrome Chests, and Supply Drops. Bear in mind that the Grapple Gliders have limited charges, so use them wisely.

The Big Battle Limited Time Mode

The new Big Battle Limited Time Mode will have two teams of 40 facing one another on the island. The matches will begin with the storm already closing in on the first zone. So that you wouldn’t be all that dim, you’ll see Uncommon-rarity items already in your loadout. Besides that, all the loot in Big Battle will be of Rare quality or higher.

Design your own Battle Royale island and travel to other islands

From the v22.30 update, you could design your own adventure on Battle Royale Island. With this patch update, you can explore Battle Royale Island, which somebody else designed. Unfortunately, Battle Lab is retiring in v.23.00.

Quality-of-life changes

The Interact icon is entirely removed from the Fire button with the v22.40 update. On top of that, specific “Use actions” will have their own icon.

