Fortnite Shadows Rising skin bundle is now available in a few countries

If you’re a fan of skin recolors in Fortnite: Battle Royale, Epic Games has the perfect cosmetics pack for you.



A new bundle called Shadows Rising is arriving soon in players’ Fortnite Store tab with three character skins and back blings and one wrap. Players have already spotted it available in Japan, which means it should be coming to players in Western servers within the next 24 hours or so.



The Shadows Rising pack comes with dark recolors of character outfits Scully, Sunbird, and Cloaked Shadow. Two of the back blings are wings called Shadowbird Wings and Perfect Wings, while the third one is a skull-shaped bag called Stark Satchel. The wrap also follows the black and white tone of the set and is called Array.



As with most cosmetic bundles in the Store, the Shadows Rising pack will be available for $19.99. Players can only buy it with money, and none of these items should be in the Item Shop on sale for V-Bucks anytime soon. It’s also unclear exactly when the pack is releasing in each region.



Unlike Starter Packs, skin bundles like Shadows Rising don’t come with V-Bucks, but the number of cosmetic items you get is higher than what you would get for that price out of the pack.



Players don’t need to own the original skins to unlock the ones from Shadows Rising. They’re not new styles for these outfits, which means they can be obtained regardless of that. Therefore, Scully, Sunbird, and Cloaked Shadow default skins remain locked when buying this new bundle if you haven’t acquired them before.



Shadows Rising should be available worldwide soon, though Epic has yet to announce its release date.