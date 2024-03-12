Fortnite players are grilling Epic for ‘utterly ruining’ the Locker, restricting emote slots

While you can technically access all of your cool Fortnite emotes from the Locker, unfortunately, the number of emotes you can add to the emote wheel has always been capped. With plenty of fun emotes available, players refuse to understand Epic Games’ logic behind this weird restriction.

Recommended Videos

In a Reddit post on March 11, a player nicknamed BluesArrived questioned Epic’s decision to cap Fortnite’s emote wheel to just six emotes. Naturally, the post garnered nods from players with multiple favorite emotes they would like to access instantly from the wheel.

In addition, players called out Epic for constantly changing the Locker UI for no apparent reason and “destroying” it in the process. For those unaware, even if the emote wheel is capped at six, the Fortnite Locker lets you access all your emotes. While finding that one emote from a huge list is tedious, players were able to mark emotes as favorites to make sorting easier.

While you can still mark emotes as favorites and access them that way, now, Fortnite puts the Locker Emotes wheel after two pages of Jam Track. This may not seem like a big deal, but scrolling through two tabs and looking for your favorite emote through a list doesn’t sound efficient. It’s an emote—it should be way more accessible than having to sort and scroll through pages while in the game.

Jam Loops are taking up space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Archiving Jam Tracks will help you get rid of the two tabs in between, but that also defeats the purpose of Jam Tracks, as pointed out by players. “I know you can access all of them in game, but it’s not worth scrolling through all those tabs to find the emote I want, especially in the heat of the moment,” one player wrote.

To make things worse, the emote wheel currently supports eight slots, but players can customize six of them. This is because two of them are reserved for specific actions—one for skins with built-in emotes and the other for times you want to mimic your enemy if you have the same emote as them.

Given the number of emotes there are in Fortnite, Epic can add more slots to the emote wheel to make it easier for players. Unfortunately, this has been an unfulfilled request for quite some time now, so we might as well learn to adapt.