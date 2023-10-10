Fortnite players are convinced classic Chapter One map is returning

Fortnite‘s latest update dropped on Oct. 10, bringing the Fortnitemares event back with new skins and gameplay features—and it also seemingly teased the return of Chapter One’s classic map.

Changes brought by the update include an overhaul of the user interface, but it was a new background in the pre-game lobby that captured the community’s attention. The background displays a time machine with a specific date displayed. Players can see the date “2018/07/12” when watching closely. Fortnite Chapter One, season five began on July 12, 2018.

Players have been speculating that they’ll be able to use the time machine later on and get to the map as it was in July 2018, or something similar to it. Leakers previously revealed a time machine might land on Frenzy Fields later on, with elements of the classic map appearing all around the area. It’s unclear whether players will be able to use it when it does, however.

If it turns out to be true, longtime Fortnite fans will have the opportunity to return to the classic map, released more than five years ago, and soak in the nostalgia.

Chapter 1 – Season 5 props have been added to Frenzy Fields



Video VIA @notkrae pic.twitter.com/SpXJRI8fzI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 10, 2023

Other players speculate that we will instead see a few locations come to the current one due to a time warp. Another section of the player base, rather than focusing on what might come to the game in the future, are expressing frustration over changes made to the UI, which they say have made the interface worse.

In any case, Fortnite‘s new event has given players quite a bit to explore, such as candy-filled pumpkins scattered all around the map, the new shotgun, locations with themed decorations, and more.

Players can enjoy the spooky season with Fortnitemares while waiting for the next season to drop. Chapter Four, season five is expected to start between Nov. 2 and 3, based on the usual update schedule. The developer has yet to confirm that release date, however.

