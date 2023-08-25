When does Fortnite Chapter 4, season 5 start? Season 4 end date

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four refreshed the gameplay experience with new cosmetics, challenges, and a storyline that keeps giving. Throughout the season, players will be focused on completing their battle passes, while the latecomers will wonder when Chapter Four, season four ends, and when Fortnite Chapter Four, season five starts.

The curiosity comes with a good reason, however, since you can only complete a battle pass until its respective season concludes. Regardless of when you start, there should always be enough time to unlock some of the best Fortnite skins available on the battle pass.

When does Fortnite Chapter Four, season four end?

Fortnite Chapter four, season four is expected to end in early November. Though there aren’t any confirmed dates yet, we expect Fortnite Chapter four, season four to conclude between Nov. 2 and 10.

Like previous seasons, fans can also expect an end-of-the-season event where Epic Games puts together an interactive battle that ties the loose ends in the season’s storyline.

Related: The start and end dates for all Fortnite seasons

When does Fortnite Chapter Four, season five start?

Fortnite Chapter four, season five will start on Nov. 2 or Nov. 10, right after season four concludes. Epic hasn’t revealed an official end date for the season yet, but we expect Chapter four, season four to end during the first week of November based on previous season lengths.

Are there any Fortnite Chapter four, season five leaks?

At the time of writing, there aren’t any leaks for Fortnite’s Chapter four, season five. The leaks for the fifth season are likely to surface toward the end of the season since that’s when Epic slowly adds the new content for the following season which gets datamined almost instantly.

About the author