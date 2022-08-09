Fortnite is hosting Rocket League challenges with cosmetic rewards

Epic Games has created a framework that live service games are flocking to in order to keep their games going for years to come. After the success of Fortnite, Rocket League made the move to the Epic Games systems to keep its live service game going. Now, in a celebration of the two games on EGS, Fortnite is hosting new challenges and cosmetics relating to Rocket League.

The challenges were found in the game’s files by data miners, although the information is a bit incomplete. According to iFireMonkey on Twitter, all the challenges involve getting eliminations or dealing damage in the RL Live Deathmatch mode. This will likely be some kind of creative map inspired by Rocket League. The challenges and their accompanying awards include:

Golden Goal Spray : Eliminate three opponents at the RL Live Deathmatch

: Eliminate three opponents at the RL Live Deathmatch Regal Rocket Glide r: Eliminate seven opponents at the RL Live Deathmatch

r: Eliminate seven opponents at the RL Live Deathmatch Nice Shot! Emote : Deal 250 damage to opponents at the RL Live Deathmatch

: Deal 250 damage to opponents at the RL Live Deathmatch Rocket League Trophy Back Bling: Deal 1500 damage to opponents at the RL Live Deathmatch

These are the only rewards for the quests, meaning players won’t see any battle pass experience from completing these challenges. On the other hand, fans of Rocket League will surely be pleased with their ability to celebrate Rocket League inside of Fortnite.

Oh also to add to Epics odd rarity system, the new Rocket League cosmetics are not in the Gaming Legends Rarity despite the other Rocket League cosmetics being in it. pic.twitter.com/H1zj5dqoYT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 9, 2022

The RLS Rocket League logo used on the glider is representing the competitive side of Rocket League. With the likely new map these challenges are featured on, it could be that the RL Live Deathmatch features live footage from the Rocket League Championship Series. Or it could be footage of the Rocket League World Championship, which is happening now in Fort Worth, Texas.

Whatever the reason, expect these challenges to unlock in the next few hours as Fortnite receives its latest hotfix update.