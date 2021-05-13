Fortnite Gun Game codes | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Creative mode supplies an outlet for content creators to generate unique experiences unavailable in the Battle Royale mode. One of these unique experiences is Gun Game.

Popularized through the Call of Duty franchise, Gun Game drops players into a location alongside each other much like Deathmatch. But as you secure kills in Gun Game, your weapon cycles each time. The randomness of not knowing which weapon you’ll be stuck with next and having to adapt to survive is what makes this game mode so enjoyable to play with friends.

Fortunately, the Fortnite community has no shortage of ideas regarding crafting custom maps, and there are plenty of Gun Game maps to choose from. Each Gun Game map boasts its own unique quirks and inspirations.

Here are some of the best Gun Game maps in Fortnite.

The Underworld

Image via OCDFX

5719-7469-6732

This custom-made map by creator OCDFX takes players to a fiery dungeon in the Underworld to host their competition. The map itself is quite small, with a maximum of 16 players allowed on the map, and it can be quite chaotic at times. To emerge victoriously, players need to cycle through all weapons and reach 30 kills. If you’re after something simple yet visually stunning, then this is a great map to test out.

Shipment

Map created by BENZ4DUCKS, screengrab via Epic Games

4804-9489-3873

The classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare map Shipment has been crafted once again in Fortnite, creating a familiar setting for players to compete. The creator Benz4ducks did an excellent job at getting the map as close to its source material as possible. For those who have played the original game, this will bring up nostalgia. The weapon choice in this map is based around assault-style guns. The pool may be small, but if you're a Call of Duty fan, this is the map for you.

Lost City of Atlantis

Map created by LJSCHU-YT, screengrab via Epic Games

8303-4786-2270

The Lost City of Atlantis is one of the most extensive creations for the Gun Game mode. As the name suggests, players are placed underwater in the Lost City of Atlantis, where they have the ability to traverse the large castle structures as they compete. This map can host up to 16 players and has more than adequate space for a big party.

Tilted Towers

Map created by MAXLEONOYT, screengrab via Epic Games

5629-2012-5925

No one could forget the classic Tilted Towers location from Fortnite’s original map. For newer players, here is your first chance to experience it in all its glory. This small town is the perfect place to host a Gun Game match since it can host as many players as needed. The kill limit is set to 20, and along with the vintage map, there are vintage weapons enabled. For players who want something more familiar, this is an excellent map choice.

Fable Fantasy

Map created by REALJACUZZI, screengrab via Epic Games

3035-2351-8098

A map that serves as the complete opposite of Tilted Towers is the Fable Fantasy map for Gun Game. Boasting a large cityscape set in the Middle Ages, as well as a perfectly sculpted dragon breathing fire overhead, RealJacuzzi outdid himself with this creation. RealJacuzzi created this map for Team Deathmatch and Gun Game, meaning there is plenty of space for large parties.

Yacht

Map created by DUCC, screengrab via Epic Games

8898-3477-5316

This Gun Game map is as simple as it sounds. The match takes place entirely on a Yacht in the middle of the ocean and grants players limited hiding space throughout the onboard rooms. Given its small form factor and ability to host up to 16 players, Yacht can quickly become one of the most chaotic experiences in Fortnite. The rest of the rules are the standard: first to 30 kills and each kill nets you a new weapon. For fast-paced action, Yacht is one of the best options available.

Holiday Inn

Map created by LUNDLEYT, screengrab via Epic Games

8527-5786-9790

On the other end of the size spectrum, Holiday Inn is a good option. This Christmas-themed map has players traverse between multiple buildings, including a factory and the outside terrain. The map has a wide variety of places to hide and plenty of open space for all-out combat. The icy terrain outside adds another element to the combat in this map, making it one of the more unique experiences on this list. If you want a map that will take you back to the holiday season, then check out the Holiday Inn.

The Gulag

Map created by FLYSMOOTH, screengrab via Epic Games

7651-9778-5543

The Gulag takes Fortnite players into the iconic Battle Royale location from Call of Duty: Warzone. This small shower block has been slightly modified to utilize objects from Fortnite, but the core elements are all there, including its small form factor. While you can play this map with 16 players, it may be too many to have an enjoyable experience, so we recommend limiting your part size to 10.

Gamerz's Aquarium

Map created by GAMERZHITS, screengrab via Epic Games

8231-7685-1483

More unique in construction, Gamerz's Aquarium is a Gun Game map that gives players the ability to navigate tight corners and hide within the aquatic displays. On this map, nowhere is safe, and players must always be aware of their surroundings. This map is a great one to try out if you're looking for a unique and sometimes more strategic experience.

Rift Jumpers

Image via KIWI

1542-7138-3962

Rift Jumpers introduces the Rift hopping mechanic from the main game to allow players to move between land and ocean. This option is on hand throughout the whole match, meaning players can instantly move between the cover of the land to the low gravity of water at will to hide or set up kills. Outside of the Rift feature, the map functions similarly to other maps with a 16 player limit and 20 kill limit. Rift Jumpers is one of the most unique experiences currently available for Gun Game.