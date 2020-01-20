Fortnite fans can now purchase Pokimane’s new dance emote

Get your dancing shoes ready. Fortnite fans can now dance along with popular Twitch streamer Pokimane in their favorite battle royale with a new dance emote.

Both Pokimane and American actor and singer Jordan Fisher revealed their own Fortnite dance emotes yesterday. Pokimane’s dance is a bubbly routine involving simple hand movements and hip shaking, whereas Fisher’s emote resembles a slick cat that slides across the dance floor.

Fortnite on Twitter Positively enthusiastic. Grab the new Poki Emote in the Item Shop now! Read more about the #EmoteRoyaleContest here: https://t.co/Xw0Rb8WIcQ https://t.co/aXesTfiQkQ

Pokimane’s emote is now available in the item shop for 24 hours as part of Epic Games’ new Icon Series, in which the Fortnite developer creates cosmetic items to celebrate content creators in the game’s community. While players can now purchase the Poki dance emote for 500 V-Bucks, Fisher’s dance emote will likely become available in a few days.

The new emotes also come as a promotion for Epic’s Emote Royale contest, which kicked off yesterday. Fans of the battle royale can submit their original dances on TikTok with the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest for a chance at having their own in-game emote created. Submissions are limited to 15-second songs from a list of pre-approved tracks on the contest’s page. Players must be at least 13 years old to enter. The full set of rules can be found online.

Players will have until Jan. 24 at 1:59am CT to submit their entries. In addition to receiving their own in-game emote, the winner will also receive 25,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite VIP giveaway package.