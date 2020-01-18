How to participate in Fortnite’s Emote Royale contest

Have you ever wanted to have your own dance featured in Fortnite? Well, now’s your chance.

Epic Games is hosting the Emote Royale contest in collaboration with TikTok to give players the chance at having their dance turned into an emote in the battle royale. The winner will also receive 25,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite VIP giveaway package.

Fortnite on Twitter Get ready to get up and show us your moves! We’re partnering with @tiktok_us to launch #EmoteRoyaleContest. Submit your Emote ideas on TikTok for a chance to have your Emote immortalized in-game forever! Enter by Jan 24. Read our blog for more info: https://t.co/Xw0Rb8WIcQ

To enter, players need to submit a video of themselves dancing an original choreography onto TikTok with the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest. Submissions opened today at 12pm CT and will remain open until Jan. 24 at 1:59am CT.

Users must be at least 13 years old to enter. Videos cannot be over 15 seconds long and must use one of the pre-selected tracks found on the contest’s info page. Those wishing to participate in the contest can find the full set of rules on Epic’s website.

Both popular Twitch streamer Pokimane and American performer Jordan Fisher received their own Fortnite dances today in promotion of Epic’s new contest. These emotes come as the second time the Fortnite developer has introduced new content creator-themed cosmetics into the battle royale after it debuted its Icon Series earlier in the week with the new Ninja skin.

Fans will be able to buy Pokimane and Fisher’s emotes tomorrow starting at 6pm CT.