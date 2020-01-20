Fortnite data miners find next set of skin challenges

Skin styles for the Zadie and Metal Mouth cosmetics have been revealed by Fortnite data miners along with their associated challenges.

Both skin styles will require players to complete tasks in Fortnite Creative, according to data miner iFireMonkey.

FireMonkey * Fortnite Intel 🎄 on Twitter Zadie & Metal Mouth Challenges #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks

Here are the challenges for the Zadie skin style:

Play three Creative games.

Purchase 10 items from Vending Machines in any Creative match.

Deal 250 damage to players with Pistols in any Creative match.

Here are the challenges for the Metal Mouth skin style:

Play three Creative games.

Activate or Deactivate a Times Device 10 times in any Creative match.

Deal 250 damage to players with Assault Rifles in any Creative match.

There have been a few rumors that suggest a new pickaxe, Spike Mace, could be introduced through the Metal Masq bundle.

Image via ProGameGuides

Fortnite data miners weren’t able to find an expected release date for the Metal Masq bundle, but the next update might allow them to access new information.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season one is expected to end on Feb. 15, so fans have time to complete the rest of their missions.