Season six of Fortnite is just around the corner, and fans can expect tons of content to be added, including a new theme for cosmetics and missions that will come alongside the new battle pass.

Numerous new features and cosmetics were leaked online by several users earlier today, as the season approaches. Here is the complete list.

Skins

Screengrab via GMatrix

Skins (green variant)

Screengrab via HYPEX

Skins (red variant)

Screengrab via HYPEX

Backblings

Screengrab via GMatrix

Variant tokens

Screengrab via GMatrix

Contrails

Screengrab via GMatrix

Weapon skins and pickaxes