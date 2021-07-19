Fortnite 2019 World Cup champion Bugha gets his own Icon Series skin | Dot Esports

Bugha, content creator and 2019 Fortnite World Cup champion, is being immortalized in-game with his own Icon Series skin.

Still the only Fortnite solos world champion, Bugha’s outfit in the game is long overdue. Epic Games hasn’t held another World Cup since the inaugural one in 2019, so Bugha stands alone in that regard. It only makes sense to be immortalized alongside others like Ninja, TheGrefg, and more.

Champion of the 2019 Fortnite Solos World Cup, Content Creator and now Icon, @Bugha is joining the Icon Series!



See his Outfit and learn all about his competitive focused Arena & Tournament where you can prove yourself for cash prizes.



Info: https://t.co/dllugKqh67 pic.twitter.com/NPW0kl9WEX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 19, 2021

The skin will first become available as the prize of a limited-time mode called Bugha’s Late Game. It will join the store on July 20 at 7pm CT, along with a set of cosmetics including the Zoey Trophy back bling, Bugha Blades pickaxe, and Bring It Around emote.

The default skin style also comes with two others, the Bugha Elite Style and the World Champion Bugha Style, which depicts him in the outfit that he was wearing on the day he won the World Cup two years ago.

If Epic ever decides to run another Fortnite World Cup tournament, then being added to the game as an Icon Series skin seems like a cherry on top of the massive prize pool that the publisher offered in the summer of 2019. There’s no indication if and when the big competition will ever return, though.

I HAVE MY OWN SKIN IN FORTNITE!



Dropping Tuesday, July 20 @ 8pm EST.



Make sure to use Code “Bugha”#epicpartner pic.twitter.com/SnSONCSW1E — Bugha (@bugha) July 19, 2021

Fortnite’s Icon Series now includes Bugha, Ninja, Lachlan, LazarBeam, LoserFruit, TheGrefg, and famous musicians like Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Major Lazer.