Dataminers leak unreleased Fortnite skins, including Will Smith's Bad Boys character, Morty from Rick and Morty, and J Balvin Icon Series | Dot Esports

Fortnite dataminers have been busy at work over the past few hours digging through the latest 17.40 patch, which dropped earlier today.

Respected Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey shared social media clips and images of various unreleased skins that were located within the game, including a Morty skin to compliment the already-released Rick skin from Rick and Morty. An Icon Series skin for Colombian musician J Balvin, and a skin for movie star Will Smith’s role as Mike Lowery in the Bad Boys franchise are also reportedly present.

In the case of the Morty skin it will likely launch during the remainder of this season as the Rick Sanchez cosmetic was a part of the battle pass from day one. The skin sees Morty don a mecha-suit and its corresponding cosmetics include a backpack backbling, and a space-snake pickaxe.

Both the Mike Lowery and J Balvin skins are far simpler, with the designs intended to resemble the real-life appearance of these two stars. Both of these characters will seemingly come with a set of associated cosmetics. For J Balvin these are the “Real” backbling and pickaxe, “In Da Party” emote and “Balvin Cruiser” glider. Along with the Mike Lowery outfit, according to the leaks, players can purchase the “Detective’s Duffle” backbling and “Loose Cannon Cutters” pickaxes.

With nothing confirmed by Epic, players will have to wait before they can get their hands on these skins.