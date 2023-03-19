All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

In Fortnite Chapter Four, Season two, the map has expanded in the southeastern region, and four new POIs have been introduced. The weapons pool also underwent a reshuffle, with several guns being vaulted while new weapons were introduced. Likewise, some of the popular weapons were unvaulted from previous seasons. Almost all the vehicles and wildlife were removed from the map, and two new automobiles, the Rogue Bike and Nitro Drift, were introduced in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season two.

The four new points of interest (POIs) added to the game include Mega City, Kenjutsu Crossing, Knotty Nets, and Steamy Springs, alongside several new landmarks. While exploring the map, you will come across different NPCs at specific POIs and landmarks. These NPCs can be interacted with, and you can also purchase certain items from them.

If you are playing solo, hiring an NPC for support can be a brilliant solution to outnumber your opponents. You will need to use Gold Bars to hire an NPC or purchase any items from them.

Here’s where you can find all the NPCs in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season two.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

Screengrab via Epic Games

In Fortnite Chapter Four, Season two, you’ll come across several NPCs, and you can see all of them through the collections tab in-game. There are 12 NPCs listed in the collections tab, but you’ll find a few more by exploring the map. For instance, some unlisted NPCs will rift in and out of the map, offering chests, slurp barrels, gold safes, and ammunition. Similarly, other unlisted NPCs are like the Highcard boss, and you can defeat this character to get two mythic weapons this season.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Dipanjan

All the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season two are marked on the image above with yellow circles. You can reference the map and check the names listed below each circle on the image to see where all the characters are located. Most of the NPCs this season are scattered around the new Mega City POI. Keep in mind that more NPCs might be added at different locations and landmarks as the season progresses.

CRZ-8

Screengrab via Epic Games

Starting the NPC list is the CRZ-8, a character introduced in Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight in the Tech Future Pack. This NPC is located northwest of the Mega City POI at the Bamboo Circle landmark. You’ll find a few chests in this area, along with Kinetic Blades. Interact with the NPC to get a healing item for free. Here are all the items you can purchase from the CRZ-8 NPC.

Challenge: Deul CRZ-8 for weapons

Purchase a key for 100 Gold Bars

Evie

Screengrab via Epic Games

The second NPC on the collection list is Evie. She was one of the characters introduced in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three battle pass. The Evie NPC is located at the southeastern edge of the map at the Knotty Nets POI. There are a few Kinetic Blades inside the Japanese-themed hut where you find this character. Speak to Evie to receive a free healing item. Here are the items you can purchase from the Evie NPC.

Activate Rift 250 Gold Bars

Tactical Pistol (Epic) 100 Gold Bars

Garrison

Screengrab via Epic Games

Garrison is the third NPC on the collection list, and this character was introduced in Fortnite Chapter One, season five. Garrison is located on the southwestern edge of the map at the Watery Watch landmark. You can visit this area by traveling south from the Shattery Slabs POI or west from Frenzy Farms. Garrison patrols around the wooden tower at the Watery Watch landmark, and there are a few chests in this area. Here’s what you can purchase from Garrison this season.

Maven Auto Shotgun (epic) 250 Gold Bars

Hire Garrison for 100 Gold Bars

Longshot

Screengrab via Epic Games

The fourth NPC on the collection list is Longshot, introduced in Chapter One, season six. This character is located on the western edge of the map at the Royal Ruin landmark. You need to travel west from the Citadel POI to get there. Here are the items you can purchase from this NPC.

Purchase Storm Forecast for 175 Gold Bars

Hire Longshot NPC for 100 Gold Bars

Mizuki

Screengrab via Epic Games

Mizuki is the fifth NPC you’ll find on the map, and this character is a part of Chapter Four, season two battle pass. Mizuki is located on the northwestern side of the map at the Eastern Watch landmark. This area is located east of the Citadel. Mizuki can be found at the stone tower Eastern Watch landmark. Here’s what you can purchase from Mizuki this season.

Purchase the Kinetic Blade for 250 Gold Bars

Purchase Chug Splash for 96 Gold Bars

Neuralynx

Screengrab via Epic Games

Neuralynx is the sixth NPC you’ll find around the island this Season. This is another character that was introduced in the Tech Future Pack back in Chapter Two, season eight. Neuralynx is located on the southeastern part of the map at the Windcatch Lake landmark. You’ll find this character patrolling inside the small hut just south of Windcatch lake. Here are the items you can purchase from Neuralynx.

Purchase Twin Mag SMG (epic) for 250 Gold Bars

Small Shield Potion 30 for Gold Bars

P33ly

Screengrab via Epic Games

The P33ly NPC is another version of Peely introduced in the Tech Future Pack in Chapter Two, season eight. P33ly is the seventh NPC this season, and you will find this character at the Pleasant Passage landmark, located south of Anvil Square and east of the Shattered Slabs POI. P33ly can be found inside the stone tower at this location, and these are the items you can purchase from this NPC.

Purchase Combat Shotgun (epic) for 250 Gold Bars

Purchase Shield Potion for 100 Gold Bars

Polar Patroller

Screengrab via Epic Games

Polar Patroller is the eighth NPC this season, and this character was introduced in Chapter Two, season one. Polar Patroller is located on the snowy northeastern side of the map at the Icy Islets landmark. The Icy Islets landmark is between Anvil Square and the Brutal Bastion POI. You can travel northeast from Anvil Square or southwest from Brutal Bastion to reach the Icy Islets area. Here’s what you can purchase from the Polar Patroller NPC.

Purchase Combat Shotgun (epic) for 250 Gold Bars

Hire Polar Patroller for 100 Gold Bars

Remedy

Screengrab via Epic Games

Remedy is the ninth NPC on the collection list this season, and this character was introduced back in Chapter Two, season one. This NPC is located on the eastern side of the map at the Secluded Spire landmark. To reach this landmark, you’ll need to travel west from the Slappy Shores POI. You’ll find Remedy at the stone tower in the Secluded Spire area. Here are the items you can buy from this NPC.

Hire Remedy for 100 Gold Bars

Purchase Medkit for 25 Gold Bars

Stray

Screengrab via Epic Games

Stray is the tenth NPC this season, and this character is a part of Chapter Four, season two battle pass. Stray is located on top of the biggest building on the northwestern side of the Mega City POI. A helipad is on top of this building, so it should be easy to locate. Keep in mind that several opponents will be landing at the Mega City POI, and ideally, you should find weapons and shields first. Here’s what you can buy from the Stray NPC.

Purchase the Heavy Sniper Rifle 250 Gold Bars

Purchase the Shield Fish for 145 Gold Bars

Sunflower

Screengrab via Epic Games

Sunflower is the eleventh NPC this season in Fortnite, and this character was introduced back in Chapter One, season eight. Sunflower is located at the Frenzy Fields POI on the southern side of the map. You’ll find this character patrolling the northern side of Frenzy Fields, and here are the items you can buy from this NPC.

Purchase Havoc Pump Shotgun (epic) for 250 Gold Bars

Give a large tip to the bus driver for 250 Gold Bars

Thunder

Screengrab via Epic Games

NPC number twelve on the collections list is Thunder, and this is another new character introduced in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two battle pass. Thunder is involved in several of the Syndicate quests that you need to complete this season, and you’ll find this character at the southern edge of the map. Thunder is located at the Lotus Lookout landmark, far south of the Steamy Springs POI.

Purchase a Shield Keg for 250 Gold Bars

Purchase Red-Eye Assault Rifle (epic) for 250 Gold Bars

Triarch Nox

Screengrab via Epic Games

Triarch Nox is one of the secret NPCs you’ll find this season, and this character is not listed in the NPC collection tab in-game. Evidently, Triarch Nox has been added to the game for some unknown purpose, as this NPC does not sell any item like the others. When you interact with Triarch Nox, you’ll get a random healing item.

Triarch Nox is elusive and mysterious, which is why this character has multiple spawn locations. You will find Triarch Nox on the northernmost house at Lonely Labs POI and at a Japanese-themed hut south of the Windcatch Lake landmark. The Windcatch Lake is close to where you find the Neuralynx NPC. We found Triarch at both the locations in-game, and we recommend not to fight with this NPC as he carries the Kinetic Blade and can eliminate you within a few seconds.

Where to find the Highcard NPC boss in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Highcard NPC is the boss in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two. This character will spawn on the map at three different locations after the first circle collapses. You’ll find the Highcard boss NPC at Brutal Bastion, Mega City, and Shattered Slabs.

Screengrab via Epic Games

After defeating the Highcard NPC, you’ll get a vault key card that will give you access to vaults at each of the POIs. You’ll also get the mythic rarity Highcard’s Havoc Suppressed Rifle after defeating the boss. This boss spawns with two other Wildcard bodyguard NPCs, so keep your distance while engaging this enemy.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Inside the vaults, you’ll find the mythic rarity Havoc Pump Shotgun and the legendary Slurp Juice consumable item. There are also several epic and regular chests, along with Slurp Barrels that can be used to restore health and shields.