All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Syndicate quests

The Peace Syndicate seem to be our allies... for now.

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is it is constantly introducing new ways to engage players, whether it be with mechanics or a new round of quests. While Fortnite got rid of the list of weekly quests last season, it appears to have been brought back, with players able to complete this season’s weekly quest whenever they like.

As part of the Syndicate quests, players will likely be working alongside the Peace Syndicate to make sure the island continues to run smoothly.

Here are all of the Fortnite Chapter Four, season two Syndicate quests that you can complete this season.

What are the Fortnite Chapter Four Season Two Syndicate quests?

As with most of the seasons in Chapter Three, the quests are split up into weeks and will release every Tuesday morning. These quests provide a couple of battle pass levels worth of experience each week, allowing players to get some cosmetics with each release. You can see the Syndicate quests broken up into weeks below.

There seem to be fewer quests than in the previous season’s weekly drops, but Epic may be trying to limit the level of experience players can earn from these objectives at one time. Check back here each week for the updated list of quests.

Week One

The first full week of quests invites players to test out the new vehicles and succeed after landing at the hottest POI on the map.