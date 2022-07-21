Fortnite has introduced its No Sweat Summer event Challenges for Chapter three, season three. The player must find a No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location. The second part of this quest begins as soon as you have a sign to hold onto. In case of death, you will need to restart the quest from finding the sign.

While this task may seem simple, you’ll have to dodge bullets while you try to complete it because the locations it makes you go to are normally filled with a least a few other players. It’s best to do this in duos or trios with someone with experience so you can be defended while taking the sign to its final location. After completing this quest, you will receive the Meowscles’ Tail style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling.

Below are instructions and maps to help you find the locations you need to go to.

All No Sweat sign locations in Fortnite

You first need to find a No Sweat sign, which is pretty easy to find if you know where to go. The first good location to find these is by the lake between Tilted Towers and Shifty Sands. The second location is the beach next to Sanctuary, The Joneses, and The Daily Bugle. Each of these locations has three places where you can find each sign, and we’ve made sure to point them out below.

Screengrab via Fortnite.GG | Remix by Jorge Aguilar Screengrab via Fortnite.GG | Remix by Jorge Aguilar

Regardless of your choice, you’ll find a shelving unit with several signs. Pick one up and try not to die. The sign takes the place of your current weapon. The sign acts as a melee weapon but does as much damage as a pickaxe would, so you’re not going to win any fights. Now that you have a sign, you need to find a place to put it.

Where to take the No Sweat signs after you find them in Fortnite

Regardless of your location, there is a sponsorship location you can take each sign to easily. These two more maps below show where you can take the sign, and they’re all very close to where you picked it up.

Screengrab via Fortnite.GG | Remix by Jorge Aguilar Screengrab via Fortnite.GG | Remix by Jorge Aguilar

When you walk over to the area we’ve pointed out, the sign will automatically be placed there. The sponsorship locations should be close to where you found the signs, so this should be a fairly quick process. The only downside is that there are a lot of people in these areas, and you will be hunted as soon as someone spots you, so make sure that the area is clear before you grab the sign because once you have the sign, you cannot defend yourself.